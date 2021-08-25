Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 208 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,672,000 after buying an additional 306,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,009,000 after buying an additional 39,776 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.30.

NYSE:BABA opened at $171.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $152.80 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $466.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

