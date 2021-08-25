Avestar Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 16,022 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 134.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 113.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.62.

Shares of MPC opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

