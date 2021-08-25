Avestar Capital LLC Sells 304 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCN opened at $142.32 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $147.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.53.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

