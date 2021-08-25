Avestar Capital LLC Takes $378,000 Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 11,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $157,563.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 57,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,020,481.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,248 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,135 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $171.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.70. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.77 and a 1 year high of $177.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.