Avestar Capital LLC Trims Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 184.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 229.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $279.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.32 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.94.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

SEDG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.13.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total transaction of $825,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total value of $2,730,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,622,827. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

