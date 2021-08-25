Avestar Capital LLC Trims Stake in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter valued at $29,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the second quarter valued at $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter worth about $180,000. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial cut shares of SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush cut shares of SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

SCPL stock opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81. SciPlay Co. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $21.74.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.25 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

