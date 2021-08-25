Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley started coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviat Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.88.

Shares of Aviat Networks stock opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.72. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $43.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,865,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 4,687.1% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 56,245 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 133.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Aviat Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $997,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aviat Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

