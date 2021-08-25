Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.960-$2.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.030-$2.230 EPS.

Shares of AVA stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.65. 577,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,993. Avista has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Avista has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $451,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $25,194.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at $467,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,975 shares of company stock worth $944,551 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avista stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of Avista worth $18,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

