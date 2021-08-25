Avista (NYSE:AVA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.030-$2.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.960-$2.160 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

AVA stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.65. The stock had a trading volume of 577,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,993. Avista has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avista will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s payout ratio is 88.95%.

In related news, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $441,341.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,886.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $25,194.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at $467,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,975 shares of company stock worth $944,551. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avista stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,787 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.62% of Avista worth $18,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

