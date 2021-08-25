AVITA Medical (RCEL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect AVITA Medical to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AVITA Medical stock opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. AVITA Medical has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $29.34. The company has a market capitalization of $457.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVITA Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $398,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AVITA Medical by 408.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AVITA Medical by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 24,407 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in AVITA Medical by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. 28.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and and commercialization of medical devices used in regenerative medicine. The company is headquartered in Valencia, CA.

