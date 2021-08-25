Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Trading 5.9% Higher

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)’s share price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.57 and last traded at $47.94. 6,470 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 199,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.70.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $150,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $219,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

