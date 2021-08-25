Azuki (AZUKI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $40,911.00

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Azuki coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges. Azuki has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $40,911.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00053218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.16 or 0.00129164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.68 or 0.00156818 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,784.63 or 0.99768742 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.95 or 0.01024494 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.14 or 0.06573188 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

