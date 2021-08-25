B. Riley Begins Coverage on Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.50 price target (up from $11.25) on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPTA opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $330.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54. Perpetua Resources has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

