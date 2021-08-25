B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder Sells $70,592.80 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 176,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $70,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, August 25th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 1,500,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $615,000.00.

NASDAQ RILY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.18. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.34.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 90.93%. The firm had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 135.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 46.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

