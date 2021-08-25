Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.42.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 49,267 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 894,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after acquiring an additional 277,726 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,403,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after acquiring an additional 160,836 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 47,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,646,000. 25.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLDP traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,619,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,300,124. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

