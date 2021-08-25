Ballast Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ballast Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 7.5% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $17,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period.

VYM stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.76. The stock had a trading volume of 731,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,932. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.44.

