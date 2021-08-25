Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Up to $6.46

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.46, but opened at $6.64. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 48,186 shares.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.45.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (NYSE:BBVA)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.
