Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Up to $6.46

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.46, but opened at $6.64. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 48,186 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. On average, analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.