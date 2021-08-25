Banco Santander (SAN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Banco Santander (NYSE: SAN) recently:
8/18/2021 – Banco Santander was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. "
8/14/2021 – Banco Santander was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
8/10/2021 – Banco Santander was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.
8/6/2021 – Banco Santander was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 8/3/2021 – Banco Santander was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating.
7/31/2021 – Banco Santander was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.
- 7/29/2021 – Banco Santander was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale to a “buy” rating.
7/15/2021 – Banco Santander was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
Banco Santander stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.81. 2,917,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,787,645. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.38.
Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
