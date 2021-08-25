Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:BMO opened at $103.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.31. The company has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $56.96 and a 52-week high of $106.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.848 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.16%.

BMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$152.00 target price (up from C$150.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.44.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

