Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to $149.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial from $139.00 to $149.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$152.00 target price (up previously from C$150.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.30.

Shares of BMO stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $104.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,190. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $56.96 and a 12 month high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 331.3% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

