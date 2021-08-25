Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Bought by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 331.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 289 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 42.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,520,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,279,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,304,000 after acquiring an additional 262,546 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 12.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,479,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,764,000 after acquiring an additional 377,033 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,447,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,114,000 after acquiring an additional 241,317 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,231,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,852,000 after acquiring an additional 123,052 shares during the period. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.70.

NYSE BMO traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.74. 134,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,190. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $56.96 and a fifty-two week high of $106.88. The company has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.31.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.848 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 59.16%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.