Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$130.91 and last traded at C$130.80, with a volume of 278865 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$128.72.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMO. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$139.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$134.23.

The company has a market cap of C$84.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$126.59.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8400008 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

