Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$144.00 at Cormark

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Cormark from C$138.00 to C$144.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$139.92.

TSE BMO traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$131.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,887. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$126.59. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$75.92 and a twelve month high of C$132.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$84.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8400008 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

