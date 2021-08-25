Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to report $140.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $136.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $148.26 million. Banner posted sales of $149.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full year sales of $570.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $563.00 million to $580.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $565.45 million, with estimates ranging from $554.26 million to $583.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 10.68%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

In other news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,518,000 after purchasing an additional 30,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Banner by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,126,000 after purchasing an additional 119,822 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner by 4.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,480,000 after purchasing an additional 60,176 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Banner by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,642,000 after purchasing an additional 66,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banner by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,508,000 after purchasing an additional 105,063 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $56.61 on Wednesday. Banner has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $60.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

