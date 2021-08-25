Barclays Initiates Coverage on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Equities research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.35 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

HOOD opened at $49.38 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 131.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,200,283.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $872,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

