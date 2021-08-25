Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GBERY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Geberit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Geberit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GBERY opened at $83.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.42. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $55.45 and a fifty-two week high of $84.35.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

