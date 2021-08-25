BASIC Price Tops $0.0068 (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. BASIC has a market capitalization of $35.39 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BASIC has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00054004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00052624 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.38 or 0.00785212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00101168 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,186,230,753 coins. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

