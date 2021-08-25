Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 100,000 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $3,310,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 12,682 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $426,749.30.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 27,014 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $886,059.20.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 18,547 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $625,219.37.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,029. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.85. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 16.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,017,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $181,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,801 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,476,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,209,618 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,070 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,245,000 after acquiring an additional 41,434 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 684,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,003,000 after acquiring an additional 116,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCOM shares. Stephens raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

