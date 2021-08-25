BeatzCoin (BTZC) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $79.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000730 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001164 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00071227 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,357 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

