Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Decreases Position in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) by 40.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,437 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUSA. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 33,864.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 78,227 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period.

Shares of OUSA stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.05. The stock had a trading volume of 33,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,131. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.01. O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $44.54.

