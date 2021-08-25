Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.7% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $22,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 34.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.4% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 40.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,471,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,725,809 shares of company stock worth $950,557,856. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $368.39. 8,775,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,810,734. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $377.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $353.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

