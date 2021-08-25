Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $2.36 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126,878 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSTA. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.55. The stock had a trading volume of 59,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,512. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.98. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.29.

