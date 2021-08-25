Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) is Sector Gamma AS’s 9th Largest Position

Sector Gamma AS cut its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,106 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 4.1% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $23,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

NYSE:BDX traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.22. 23,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,701. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,309 shares of company stock worth $320,395 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

