Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Increased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $215,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $247.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,309 shares of company stock worth $320,395 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

