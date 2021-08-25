Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 172.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 59.8% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 111,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,376,000 after purchasing an additional 41,664 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,362,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $216.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.41.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

