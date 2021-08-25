Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,380 Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,921,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Livent by 11.1% in the first quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 143,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Livent by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Livent by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257,129 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LTHM stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.33. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.31.
Several analysts recently issued reports on LTHM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.12.
Livent Company Profile
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.
