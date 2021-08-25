Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,380 Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,921,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Livent by 11.1% in the first quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 143,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Livent by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Livent by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257,129 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTHM stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.33. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LTHM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.12.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

