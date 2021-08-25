Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.78 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for $1,134.76 or 0.02347528 BTC on major exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $81.70 million and $2.78 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00105150 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.83 or 0.00285145 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00046646 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00016681 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

