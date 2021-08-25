Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.370-$4.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.32 billion-$2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.Belden also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.110-$1.210 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BDC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.64. 357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,547. Belden has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $56.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.38 million. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Belden will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other Belden news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,480.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

