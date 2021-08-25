BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives $31.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRBR shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale bought 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $299,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at $299,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal bought 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,180.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,686.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 24.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 17.1% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 7.1% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

BRBR stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.62. 892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,957. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.55.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

