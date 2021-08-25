Benesse (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Shares Down 0%

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) shares were down 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.63 and last traded at $20.76. Approximately 220 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.98.

Benesse Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BSEFY)

Benesse Holdings, Inc operates as a a holding company which provides the overall group management strategy formulation and management oversight. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Education, Domestic English Education, Overseas Business Development, Nursing Care and Childcare, Benesse USA, and Others.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Benesse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benesse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.