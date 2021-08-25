Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the technology retailer on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

Best Buy has raised its dividend payment by 61.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY opened at $121.49 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.60.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. Best Buy’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.24.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 7,855 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total value of $884,865.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685,771.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,310 shares of company stock worth $20,992,794. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.