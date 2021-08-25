Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.09 EPS

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BBY traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $121.69. 281,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,441. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $495,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,571,185.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,310 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,794. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

