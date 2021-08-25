Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS.

Shares of BBY stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $121.88. 307,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $77,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,893.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $220,118.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,931.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,310 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,794. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

