BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Stock Price Up 4.2%

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF)’s stock price rose 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 38,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 102,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23.

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus.

