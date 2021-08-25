BFT Financial Group LLC Acquires 11 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BFT Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total transaction of $7,288,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,864,471.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total transaction of $48,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 479,641 shares of company stock valued at $361,854,852 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $7.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,855.30. 25,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,656.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,860.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

