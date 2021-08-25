BFT Financial Group LLC Acquires 134 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

BFT Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,334 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $124.33. The company had a trading volume of 166,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,582. The firm has a market cap of $220.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $100.34 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.11.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.