BFT Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

BFT Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 24.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,250 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of BFT Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,835.5% in the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 16,464 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 76,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 17,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

SRLN stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.94. The company had a trading volume of 46,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,054. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.95.

