BFT Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

BFT Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SI. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 8.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

NYSE SI traded up $3.95 on Wednesday, hitting $113.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $187.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 2.62.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $1,154,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,974.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $469,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,604 shares of company stock valued at $20,079,519. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

