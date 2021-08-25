Big River Industries Limited (ASX:BRI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Big River Industries Limited (ASX:BRI) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from Big River Industries’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.85.
Big River Industries Company Profile
See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Big River Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big River Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.