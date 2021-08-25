BinaryX Market Cap Reaches $45.14 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 68.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 25th. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for approximately $33.80 or 0.00068804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $45.14 million and approximately $19.21 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded up 587.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001458 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $690.06 or 0.01404542 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,219,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,426 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

